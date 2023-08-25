The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager take the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Minnesota's past three games has been 8.3, a streak during which the Twins and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 51 of the 86 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.3%).

Minnesota has gone 40-27 (winning 59.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-60-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-26 29-36 29-26 37-35 50-46 16-15

