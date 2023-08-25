Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (72-55) and the Minnesota Twins (66-62) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-6) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 86 games this season and won 51 (59.3%) of those contests.

This season Minnesota has won 51 of its 86 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 53.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 568 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule