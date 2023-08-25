2023 TOUR Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Keegan Bradley is the current leader (+1600) at the 2023 TOUR Championship after one round of play.
Want to place a bet on the TOUR Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
TOUR Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 11:26 AM ET
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,346 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
TOUR Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 1:49 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-9)
- Odds to Win: +300
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|+1
|5
|3
|24th
Click here to bet on Scheffler at the TOUR Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 1:49 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +350
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|2
|0
|12th
Click here to bet on Hovland with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +550
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|61
|-9
|7
|0
|1st
Want to place a bet on Morikawa in the TOUR Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 1:27 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +800
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|E
|4
|4
|19th
Think McIlroy can win the TOUR Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 1:16 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-1
|5
|4
|16th
Click here to bet on Rahm at the TOUR Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
TOUR Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Keegan Bradley
|1st (-10)
|+1600
|Russell Henley
|5th (-8)
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|10th (-6)
|+2000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|7th (-7)
|+3300
|Patrick Cantlay
|14th (-5)
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10th (-6)
|+4500
|Adam Schenk
|5th (-8)
|+5000
|Wyndham Clark
|10th (-6)
|+6000
|Max Homa
|17th (-4)
|+10000
|Rickie Fowler
|14th (-5)
|+10000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.