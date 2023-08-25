Max Kepler vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .240.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (20 of 96), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 34 games this year (35.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (39.6%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|53
|.258
|AVG
|.225
|.313
|OBP
|.294
|.483
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|25
|40/12
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 13th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
