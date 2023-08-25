Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .235.
- In 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%) Wallner has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season (19 of 41), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.313
|AVG
|.135
|.418
|OBP
|.237
|.642
|SLG
|.327
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|26/6
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Dunning (9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.26), 20th in WHIP (1.161), and 48th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
