Jorge Polanco vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 54), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has an RBI in 17 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 18 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.257
|AVG
|.229
|.316
|OBP
|.321
|.505
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|35/9
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 13th, 1.161 WHIP ranks 20th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
