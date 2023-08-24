Max Kepler vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 53 of 95 games this season (55.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 95), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 34 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 38 of 95 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|53
|.265
|AVG
|.225
|.321
|OBP
|.294
|.497
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|25
|39/12
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (9-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
