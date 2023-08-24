On Thursday, Matt Wallner (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .231.

Wallner has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has had an RBI in 10 games this season (25.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (45.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .308 AVG .135 .416 OBP .237 .646 SLG .327 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 25/6 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings