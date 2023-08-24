After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .249 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Farmer enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .385 with one homer.

In 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%) Farmer has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Farmer has an RBI in 20 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this year (32 of 86), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .256 AVG .242 .331 OBP .289 .380 SLG .386 9 XBH 9 3 HR 4 12 RBI 15 35/8 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings