Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Thursday, Carlos Correa (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 99 hits and an OBP of .310, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .400.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 75 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (13.4%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|61
|.226
|AVG
|.232
|.306
|OBP
|.313
|.359
|SLG
|.435
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|30
|51/22
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (9-6) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.