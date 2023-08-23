The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Carlos Correa and others in this contest.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 48 walks and 54 RBI (98 total hits).

He has a .228/.309/.401 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 77 hits with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He has a .240/.302/.470 slash line on the year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 26th start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 17 7.0 2 0 0 9 2 at White Sox Aug. 11 5.2 8 5 5 5 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4 at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 135 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .286/.371/.460 slash line on the season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .225/.302/.410 slash line so far this year.

Santana brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

