Ryan Jeffers vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Brewers Player Props
|Twins vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Brewers
|Twins vs Brewers Odds
|Twins vs Brewers Prediction
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .276.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (11.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 67 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Joey Gallo
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.319
|AVG
|.241
|.410
|OBP
|.351
|.560
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|29/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.