The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

This year, Luplow has posted at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Luplow has driven in a run in three games this season (20%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .143 .500 OBP .250 .333 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

