Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (65-60) will visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) at American Family Field on Tuesday, August 22, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (-105). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 50 out of the 84 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a 50-34 record (winning 59.5% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Twins went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have come away with 28 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

