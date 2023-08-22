How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Tuesday at American Family Field against Bailey Ober, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 168 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (551 total runs).
- The Twins rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.200).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Ober (6-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Ober is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Ober is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 20 outings this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Faedo
|8/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
