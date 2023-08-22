Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and projected starter Bailey Ober on Tuesday at American Family Field.

The Twins are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-110). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Twins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Twins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Twins matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a record of 15-24, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of its 125 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-26 29-34 29-25 36-34 50-45 15-14

