Looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Jesus Luzardo starting for the Marlins, and Blake Snell taking the hill for Padres.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for August 22.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Giants at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (13-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

SF: TBD PHI: Walker - Games/IP 24 (131.2 IP) - ERA 4.10 - K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Giants at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 SF Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will look to Zack Littell (2-4) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

COL: Blach TB: Littell 12 (37 IP) Games/IP 20 (47.1 IP) 4.14 ERA 3.99 3.6 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (2-5) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

CHC: Smyly DET: Olson 26 (120.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (63.1 IP) 5.15 ERA 4.83 8.4 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Tigers

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 DET Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

TOR: Kikuchi BAL: Rodriguez 24 (128.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (81 IP) 3.44 ERA 5.44 9.3 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-10) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Carlos Rodon (1-4) when the teams play Tuesday.

WSH: Gray NYY: Rodon 24 (129.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (27 IP) 3.96 ERA 7.33 7.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -190

-190 WSH Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-8) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Johan Oviedo (6-13) when the teams play Tuesday.

STL: Wainwright PIT: Oviedo 16 (72.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (140.1 IP) 8.42 ERA 4.55 5.1 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-2) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (2-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

LAD: Miller CLE: Syndergaard 14 (75.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (76.2 IP) 3.70 ERA 6.57 8.4 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Guardians

LAD Odds to Win: -200

-200 CLE Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (7-6) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Bryce Elder (9-4) when the teams meet Tuesday.

NYM: Megill ATL: Elder 18 (86.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (138 IP) 5.53 ERA 3.46 7.2 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 NYM Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 10.5 runs

Mariners at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (5-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

SEA: Woo CHW: Clevinger 11 (55 IP) Games/IP 16 (85.2 IP) 4.75 ERA 3.26 9.8 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Mariners at White Sox

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHW Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) to the hill as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (8-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.

BOS: Houck HOU: Verlander 13 (67.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.1 IP) 5.05 ERA 3.36 8.5 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-6) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

MIN: Ober MIL: Miley 20 (113.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (82.2 IP) 3.40 ERA 3.05 8.9 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Twins at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-8) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will look to Lucas Giolito (7-9) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

CIN: Ashcraft LAA: Giolito 23 (127 IP) Games/IP 25 (142 IP) 4.89 ERA 4.44 6.4 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-6) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zac Gallen (13-5) when the clubs play Tuesday.

TEX: Gray ARI: Gallen 22 (127.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (162 IP) 3.38 ERA 3.17 7.5 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-8) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Snell (10-8) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

MIA: Luzardo SD: Snell 25 (137.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (136 IP) 4.13 ERA 2.71 10.5 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Angel Zerpa (1-1) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (3-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

KC: Zerpa OAK: Blackburn 5 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (78.2 IP) 6.08 ERA 4.00 6.1 K/9 9.2

