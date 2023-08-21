The US Open is nearing its close in New York, New York, as Coco Gauff heads into a semifinal against Karolina Muchova. Gauff's odds are the second-best among the field at +260 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

Gauff has reached the semifinals, where she will meet Muchova on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 PM ET (after beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2).

Coco Gauff Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +260

Gauff Stats

In the quarterfinals, Gauff won 6-0, 6-2 against Ostapenko on Tuesday.

Gauff is 47-16 over the past year, with three tournament victories.

Gauff is 36-9 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament victories.

Over the past year (across all court types), Gauff has played 63 matches and 19.6 games per match.

In her 45 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gauff has played 19.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Gauff has won 74.3% of her service games, and she has won 41.4% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Gauff has won 76.5% of her games on serve and 42.2% on return.

