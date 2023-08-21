Claire Liu begins the US Open after her BNP Paribas Poland Open ended with a defeat to Iga Swiatek in the round of 16. Liu's first opponent is Liudmila Samsonova (in the round of 128). Liu currently is +40000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Liu at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Liu's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Tuesday, August 29 (at 11:00 AM ET), Liu will face Samsonova.

Claire Liu Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +40000

Liu Stats

In her most recent tournament, the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Liu was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 2-6, 2-6.

Liu is 18-21 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Liu has gone 12-14.

Liu has played 21.3 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Liu has played 26 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.3 games per match while winning 47.6% of games.

Liu, over the past 12 months, has won 62.4% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.

On hard courts, Liu, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 61.5% of her service games and 31.4% of her return games.

