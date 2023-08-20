Sunday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (64-60) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) at 2:10 PM (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Dallas Keuchel (0-1) for the Twins and Osvaldo Bido (2-3) for the Pirates.

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 28-25 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 549 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

