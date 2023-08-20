Twins vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (64-60) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) at 2:10 PM (on August 20). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Dallas Keuchel (0-1) for the Twins and Osvaldo Bido (2-3) for the Pirates.
Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 28-25 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 549 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|W 3-0
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
|August 19
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
|August 24
|Rangers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
|August 25
|Rangers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
|August 26
|Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.