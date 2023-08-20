Max Kepler vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .241 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Kepler has had a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (40.9%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|51
|.265
|AVG
|.220
|.321
|OBP
|.288
|.497
|SLG
|.451
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|25
|39/12
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw three innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
