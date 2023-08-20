On Sunday, Matt Wallner (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.
  • In 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 27.0% of his games this year, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.317 AVG .143
.419 OBP .236
.667 SLG .347
10 XBH 4
6 HR 3
16 RBI 6
24/6 K/BB 16/4
2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was in relief on Monday when the righty threw three innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
