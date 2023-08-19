How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 19
Saturday's Serie A schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Hellas Verona taking on Empoli FC.
Live coverage of all Serie A action on Saturday is available for you, with the information provided below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona (0-0-0) is on the road to play Empoli FC (0-0-0) at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Empoli FC (+130)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+200)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli (0-0-0) is on the road to match up with Frosinone Calcio (0-0-0) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-330)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+750)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch Genoa CFC vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina (0-0-0) makes the trip to take on Genoa CFC (0-0-0) at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+115)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+230)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Inter Milan vs AC Monza
AC Monza (0-0-0) travels to take on Inter Milan (0-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-280)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+650)
- Draw: (+390)
