Freddy Peralta will try to collect his 10th win of the campaign when his Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) visit the Texas Rangers (72-50) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Peralta (9-8) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.17 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (9-8, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers' Dunning (9-4) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.17 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 26 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Dunning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.

Peralta is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Peralta is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.