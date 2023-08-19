Rangers vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 19
Freddy Peralta will try to collect his 10th win of the campaign when his Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) visit the Texas Rangers (72-50) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Peralta (9-8) for the Brewers.
Rangers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.17 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (9-8, 4.01 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers' Dunning (9-4) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.17 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in 26 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Dunning has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- Peralta (9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
- Peralta is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this game.
- Peralta is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
