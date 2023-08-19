Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .238 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 51 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 92), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this season (35.9%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 51 .261 AVG .220 .318 OBP .288 .493 SLG .451 15 XBH 18 9 HR 11 22 RBI 25 38/12 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings