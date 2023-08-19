Carlos Correa vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 96 hits and an OBP of .309, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .407.
- In 72 of 108 games this year (66.7%) Correa has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|59
|.225
|AVG
|.234
|.305
|OBP
|.313
|.364
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|48/21
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
