On Friday, August 18, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (63-59) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+185). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (8-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Andre Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.47 ERA)

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 40, or 41.7%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

