On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (19.7%).

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 66 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .330 AVG .241 .422 OBP .351 .580 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings