The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while hitting .239.

In 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 22.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (22.2%).

In 17 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .317 AVG .143 .423 OBP .236 .667 SLG .347 9 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 22/6 K/BB 16/4 2 SB 0

