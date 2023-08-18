Joey Gallo and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (137 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andre Jackson on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .181 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.1%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.3% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 31 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .169 AVG .191 .290 OBP .317 .363 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 63/20 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings