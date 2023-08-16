The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .212.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (50 of 99), with more than one hit 11 times (11.1%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 24 games this year (24.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 99 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .230 AVG .193 .260 OBP .263 .453 SLG .366 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 56/5 K/BB 52/12 6 SB 2

