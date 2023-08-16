Max Kepler vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Max Kepler (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .239 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.
- Kepler has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has an RBI in 32 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Other Twins Players vs the Tigers
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|51
|.263
|AVG
|.220
|.320
|OBP
|.288
|.481
|SLG
|.451
|13
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|25
|34/11
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
