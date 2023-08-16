Matt Wallner vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .240 with four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (15 of 35), with multiple hits seven times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (10 of 35), with more than one RBI eight times (22.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year (17 of 35), with two or more runs three times (8.6%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.327
|AVG
|.143
|.439
|OBP
|.236
|.709
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|20/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.45 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
