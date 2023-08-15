In the series opener on Tuesday, August 15, Bailey Ober will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (62-58) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (53-65), who will answer with Alex Faedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Tigers are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-190). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 47, or 59.5%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (40.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 13 of 28 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

