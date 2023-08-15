Bailey Ober and Alex Faedo will start for their respective teams when the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers play on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in MLB action with 164 total home runs.

Minnesota's .415 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Twins are 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (528 total).

The Twins rank 19th in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Ober (6-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

Ober is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Ober will look to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Quinn Priester 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley

