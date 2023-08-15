Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Phillies.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.306), slugging percentage (.409) and total hits (95) this season.
- Correa is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 67.0% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.
- In 14.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has an RBI in 34 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 106 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|.225
|AVG
|.234
|.297
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.80 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.80 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
