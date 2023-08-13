The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The favored Phillies have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Twins' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 12-16, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 119 games with a total.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 28-34 27-24 34-33 48-43 13-14

