Sunday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) and the Minnesota Twins (61-58) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (2-5, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.11 ERA).

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

NBCS-PH

Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (525 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Twins Schedule