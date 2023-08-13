Twins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) and the Minnesota Twins (61-58) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 13.
The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (2-5, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.11 ERA).
Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Minnesota has a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (525 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|L 6-0
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|L 9-5
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|L 13-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Quinn Priester
