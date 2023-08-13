The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .238 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.9%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.3%).

He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .256 AVG .221 .297 OBP .316 .523 SLG .337 13 XBH 6 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 24/5 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings