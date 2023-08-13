The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jordan Luplow? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

  • Luplow is hitting .296 with a double and six walks.
  • Luplow has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
  • Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.286 AVG .143
.444 OBP .250
.286 SLG .143
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.