The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is hitting .296 with a double and six walks.

Luplow has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.

Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .286 AVG .143 .444 OBP .250 .286 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

