Ozzie Albies brings a 12-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (75-41) game versus the New York Mets (52-65) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Citi Field.

The Braves will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-4, 4.83 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (8-6, 3.24 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos (5-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.83, a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.323 in 18 games this season.

In seven starts this season, Chirinos has not yet earned a quality start.

Chirinos has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Yonny Chirinos vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 500 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 144 home runs, 11th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mets in one game, and they have gone 3-for-17 with two home runs and three RBI over 4 2/3 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.

Senga is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Senga will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

