Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (60-58) will visit Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, August 12, with a start time of 6:05 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (7-6, 3.81 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (13-4, 4.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 78 times and won 46, or 59%, of those games.

The Twins have a 44-31 record (winning 58.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Phillies have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Phillies as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.