The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins will meet on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET, with Bryson Stott and Carlos Correa -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Twins are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-115). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 6:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 13-19, a 40.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 56 of 118 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 27-34 27-24 33-33 47-43 13-14

