Keegan Bradley is in 15th place, at -3, after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Bradley has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Bradley has won one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -7 265 2 16 4 5 $8.5M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Bradley has two top-20 finishes in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

In his past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut nine times.

The most recent time Bradley played this event was in 2023, and he finished 15th.

TPC Southwind measures 7,243 yards for this tournament, 228 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,015).

The average course Bradley has played in the past year has been 119 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was above average on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Bradley shot better than just 21% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Bradley did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Bradley did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.3).

Bradley's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average of 3.4.

In that most recent outing, Bradley carded a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Bradley finished The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Bradley bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bradley's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

