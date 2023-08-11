After hitting .226 with four doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 50 of 88 games this year (56.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (17.0%).
  • In 4.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.9% of his games this season, Castro has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 47
.235 AVG .252
.321 OBP .329
.420 SLG .342
14 XBH 9
3 HR 2
15 RBI 11
34/12 K/BB 42/12
13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.