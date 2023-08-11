Alec Bohm and Max Kepler will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Twins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 157 home runs.

Fueled by 370 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 515 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Dallas Keuchel to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Eduardo Rodríguez 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home - -

