Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) and Minnesota Twins (60-57) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Dallas Keuchel.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBC 10

Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Twins matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (515 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule