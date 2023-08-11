Twins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (64-52) and Minnesota Twins (60-57) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.
The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Dallas Keuchel.
Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBC 10
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Twins matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Twins have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (515 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Dallas Keuchel vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|W 9-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|L 6-0
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|L 9-5
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 16
|Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
