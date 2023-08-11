Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.771 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .285.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (25.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.7%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.333
|AVG
|.245
|.429
|OBP
|.342
|.595
|SLG
|.422
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
