Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%) Polanco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (32.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.256
|AVG
|.205
|.297
|OBP
|.303
|.523
|SLG
|.295
|13
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
