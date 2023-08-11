Carlos Correa -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 93 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.

In 69 of 104 games this year (66.3%) Correa has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven in a run in 33 games this year (31.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 57 .225 AVG .229 .297 OBP .302 .368 SLG .423 16 XBH 24 4 HR 10 25 RBI 28 46/19 K/BB 58/22 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings